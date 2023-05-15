Kingsley Takes Pair of One-Run Games From Lake Leelanau St. Mary

KINGSLEY - The Kingsley Stags came away with a pair of one-run victories over Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Senior Night.

Both teams were honorable mentions in the latest state rankings in their respective divisions.

In the first game, Kingsley’s Grace Lewis earned the victory, pitching the complete game and striking out eight while allowing just one unearned run.

Advertisement

Lake Leelanau St. Mary’s Jenny Morio also pitched the complete game and gave up two runs (one earned) while striking out four.

The teams played five-inning games and Kingsley won game one via walk-off when Maddy Chappell laid down a bunt and Valerie Tulppo came all the way around to score after an error on a throw to first.

With the two victories, Kingsley improves to 14-8 on the season while Lake Leelanau St. Mary falls to 19-5 with the losses.