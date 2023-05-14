Top 5 Plays of the Week 05/08-14

The top 5 plays from 05/08/23-05/14/23

#5 Grayling’s Mandy Andrews lifts a fly ball to right field, but Boyne City’s Karli Hayden comes charging in making a nice catch sliding on her knees for the out. Boyne City won the game, 7-6.

#4 Tied at two, Newaygo gets a free kick opportunity, Painter’s shot is stopped by Tri-County’s keeper, but Briones is there to score the game-winning goal on the rebound to claim the CSAA regular season championship.

#3 Savannah Jones hits the ball to right, and it rolls past the Beal City outfielder, that allows two runners to score, and Jones ends up racing all the way around the bases to score on the play as well, giving Sacred Heart an 8-5 lead.

#2 In Thursday’s Sacred Heart-Beal City matchup, the Irish’s Aidan Halliday crushes a solo home run deep to left-centerfield to pull Sacred Heart within a run at 8-7.

#1 Grayling’s Lauren Hartman cranks a three-run home run to left-center for her fifth home run of the season, just one shy of the school’s single season record.