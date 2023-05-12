Traverse City Central Starts Strong, Falls to Oakridge 7-2

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City Central baseball team scored two runs in the third inning, but Oakridge added up the runs in the second half of the game to defeat the Trojans 7-2.

After Greyson Spinniken stole second and third, he made his way home from a Zander Lorincz bunt. With Lorincz sitting at second, Josh Klug knocked a line drive to right field for an RBI standing triple.

The Eagles remained scoreless until the fourth inning, where they scored at least a single run in every inning leading up to the seventh.

The Trojans will look for redemption as they host Flushing and Forest Hills Eastern on Saturday, May 13 starting at 10 a.m.