PICKFORD - The Sault Ste. Marie baseball team evened their record with a pair of wins over Pickford on Thursday.

The Blue Devils took game one by a 16-8 score, and rolled to a 15-0 triumph in the nightcap.

Sault Ste. Marie (8-8) is in action again on Friday, at home against Rudyard. Pickford (4-8) travels to Brimley on Monday.