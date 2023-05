SAULT SAINTE MARIE - The Sault Ste. Marie softball team held visiting Pickford to just one run per game in scoring a pair of wins on Thursday.

The Blue Devils took the first game, 7-1 and came back to win the second game, 12-1.

Sault Ste. Marie (5-12) is back in action on Friday, hosting Marquette, while Pickford is on the road at league rival Brimley on Monday.