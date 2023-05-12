Sault Ste. Marie Baseball Earns Second Series Sweep in as Many Days

RUDYARD - The Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils spoiled the home opening games for Rudyard, recording a 7-0 win, and a 9-2 win in a doubleheader on Friday.

The Bulldogs, a state semifinalist a season ago, had not been able to play a home game yet in 2023 due to wet weather and field conditions.

For the Blue Devils, it was their second sweep in as many days, after they swept a doubleheader from Pickford on Thursday.

Sault Ste. Marie (10-8) travels to take on Brimley on Tuesday afternoon, while Rudyard (8-15) will go back on the road to take on St. Ignace on Monday.