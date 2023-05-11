Cheboygan Tops McBain NMC To Take Sole Possession of First Place in the NMSL

MCBAIN - The Cheboygan Chiefs earned a hard-fought 4-2 road victory over McBain NMC on Thursday night to take over sole possession of first place in the Northern Michigan Soccer League standings.

McBain NMC and Cheboygan came into the game as the two remaining unbeatens in NMSL play.

Cheboygan set the tone early with two goals in the first five minutes by senior Cassidy Jewell.

Advertisement

Cheboygan then took a 3-0 lead thanks to a goal from senior Kenzie Burt later in the half.

To their credit, the Comets fought back after the early blows. Eighth grader Emerson Bosscher scored a header off a corner kick to cut the halftime deficit to 3-1 and Jada VanNoord converted a penalty kick early in the second half to make it a one-goal game.

Burt put the game away for Cheboygan with her second goal of the night later in the half.

Cheboygan (9-1-3, 8-0-2 NMSL) returns to action on Tuesday with a home game against Tawas at 5:45 p.m.

McBain NMC (9-3, 7-1 NMSL) will play a second straight home game on Friday night against Clare at 5 p.m.