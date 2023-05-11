Beal City Wins Wild Game Two to Earn Softball Split With Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart

MOUNT PLEASANT - The Beal City Aggies softball team brought their bats to bear in the second game of a softball doubleheader against rival Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart, earning a split.

The division four honorable mention Irish won game one of the doubleheader in a pitcher’s duel, 4-2.

In the second game, The Irish took a quick 2-1 lead after the first inning, and it stayed that way into the fourth inning, when Sacred Heart tacked on two more runs in the top half of the inning for a 4-1 lead.

Beal City responded by plating four runs in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead at 5-4. The Irish came right back in the top of the fifth, scoring four runs, three of which came in on a liner to right field by Savannah Jones that rolls past the Aggie right fielder, clearing the bases, as Jones raced all the way around to score on the play.

The Aggies bounced right back in the bottom half of the inning again, striking for six runs, punctuated by a deep home run to center field by Neveah Welsh to give Beal City an 11-8 advantage. They would hang on from there to earn the win, 15-10.

Mt. Plesant Sacred Heart (17-4) travels to take on league rival Coleman on Monday. Beal City (16-8) will play against Hemlock in the first game of the Coleman Invitational this weekend.