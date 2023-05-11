Beal City Baseball Sweeps Rival Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart

MOUNT PLEASANT - The seventh-ranked Beal City baseball team scored a pair of impressive wins over seventeenth-ranked Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart on Thursday.

Game one was an epic of a matchup, running nearly three hours. The Aggies plated two runs in the top of the first. Sacred Heart responded in the second, with two runs of their own to tie things up. In the third, the Irish pushed four runs across to build a 6-2 lead, but Beal City answered right back, scoring six runs in the top of the fourth to re-take the lead for good. The Irish would pull within a run with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning, but Beal City would score the contest’s final eight runs to take the first game by a 16-7 final score.

In the second game, the Aggies jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, and held on from there to earn the sweep with a 5-2 darkness-shortened victory in five innings.

Beal City (12-4) travels to Pewamo-Westphalia to take on the tenth-ranked team in division three this weekend, while Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart (17-7) will be in action at the Shepherd invitational on Saturday.