Two Late Goals Help North Muskegon Stay Unbeaten in WMC Play

North Muskegon's Kennedi Koekkoek celebrates a goal in the second half against Fremont on Wednesday night.

FREMONT - The North Muskegon Norsemen outlasted Fremont on Wednesday night, coming away with a 3-1 victory thanks to two goals late in the second half.

The Norsemen took a 1-0 lead midway through the first half when Sam Johnson scored. Fremont’s Mia Clemence connected on a long shot moments later to tie things up 1-1 at the half.

North Muskegon controlled the ball for much of the second half and finally broke through with 11:04 to go in the game when Kennedi Koekkoek made a run to the back post and cleaned up a deflected shot on net.

Johnson added her second goal of the game a few minutes later to seal the victory.

Despite the loss, Fremont freshman goalkeeper Hallie Snyder played really well for the Packers, stopping 16 of 19 shots faced.

North Muskegon improves to 8-3-1 on the season with the victory and remains unbeaten in West Michigan Conference play at 6-0. Fremont had a chance to move into a tie for first place in the conference standings with a victory Wednesday but instead falls to 9-4-1 (5-2 WMC).

Fremont returns to action on Friday at Reed City at 5 p.m.



