Sault Ste. Marie Sweeps Conference Doubleheader Over Rudyard

SAULT STE. MARIE - The Sault Ste. Marie softball team dominated the first game 11-1 against Rudyard before earning a hard-fought 8-7 win in nine innings in game two of a doubleheader sweep on Wednesday night.

Sault Ste. Marie’s Dannica Bergeron pitched a complete game one-hitter in the first game, striking out 11 Rudyard batters. Bergeron also went a combined 5-for7 at the plate in the two games.

Rudyard returns to action at Mackinaw City on Thursday. Sault Ste. Marie’s next games are at home against Pickford on Thursday.



