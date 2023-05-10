Skip to Main
Softball

Sault Ste. Marie Sweeps Conference Doubleheader Over Rudyard

Tyler Driesenga
Tyler Driesenga
05/10/2023 11:08 PM EDT

Rudyard at Sault Ste. Marie Softball

SAULT STE. MARIE - The Sault Ste. Marie softball team dominated the first game 11-1 against Rudyard before earning a hard-fought 8-7 win in nine innings in game two of a doubleheader sweep on Wednesday night.

Sault Ste. Marie’s Dannica Bergeron pitched a complete game one-hitter in the first game, striking out 11 Rudyard batters. Bergeron also went a combined 5-for7 at the plate in the two games.

Rudyard returns to action at Mackinaw City on Thursday. Sault Ste. Marie’s next games are at home against Pickford on Thursday.


In this article:

Popular