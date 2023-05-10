CMU’s Thomas Incoom Prepares For Rookie Minicamp With the Denver Broncos

Former Central Michigan edge rusher Thomas Incoom will begin rookie minicamp with the Denver Broncos on Thursday.

Incoom, who finished tied for third in the nation in 2022 with 11.5 sacks, signed with Denver as an undrafted free agent late last month.

Incoom was projected as a mid-to-late round pick ahead of the draft and said going undrafted has given him added motivation going into his first camp.

Advertisement

“Yeah it motivates me. I’m used to being the underdog so it’s just another opportunity to prove yourself that you’re worth being here, you belong here,” Incoom said. “So I mean I was hurt but I’m still motivated, more motivated than ever for this opportunity. I’m going to prove to everybody and prove to myself too that I belong here.”

Incoom’s story is an improbable journey from a kid growing up in Ghana to a high school sophomore in Georgia that had never played football before and joined the team as a kicker. He eventually learned to play tight end and earned a scholarship at Div. II Valdosta State. After winning a D-II national title with Valdosta State and changing positions to defensive end, he transferred to Central Michigan and earned First Team All-MAC honors as a senior, setting himself up for a shot at the NFL.

“[The draft] was very stressful and nerve-wracking but at the end of the day I was very blessed and honored to get an opportunity to go to the Broncos and that’s all I needed, an opportunity to get my foot in the door,” Incoom said.

Incoom was one of four Central Michigan players to earn NFL opportunities this year. Running back Lew Nichols was drafted in the seventh round by the Green Bay Packers. Tight end Joel Wilson (a Petoskey alum) and wide receiver Carlos Carriere also signed as undrafted free agents with the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants, respectively.

Other players with local ties that earned NFL opportunities include TC West alum and former Michigan offensive linemen Ryan Hayes, who was drafted in the seventh round by the Miami Dolphins, and former Ferris State edge rusher Caleb Murphy, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans.