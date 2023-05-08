St. Francis Earns a Pair of Shutouts in Sweep of Charlevoix

CHARLEVOIX - The sixth-ranked Traverse City St. Francis softball team swept conference foe Charlevoix on Monday night, taking game one 19-0 and game two 10-0.

The Gladiators plated 11 runs in the first inning of game one to set the table for their three inning victory. Maggie Napont went 3-for-4 with four runs scored and three RBI. Zoey Jetter drove in four runs, and Reese Jones went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored and two RBI. Allee Shepherd earned the win, allowing just one walk.

In game two, St. Francis jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first inning, adding two more runs in the second inning, and four more in the fifth inning. Napont was 2-for-3, scoring three times. Brooke Meeker went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI. Leah Simetz allowed just one hit and one walk over five innings of work to earn the victory.

With the wins, Traverse City St. Francis improves to 11-4 (6-0 LMC) on the year. They will travel to Standish-Sterling on Tuesday afternoon. Charlevoix (9-12, 0-6 LMC) is at home against Grayling on Thursday.