ST. IGNACE - The Pickford Panthers had the bats rolling on Monday night as they defeated St. Ignace 14-4 and 13-11 in a doubleheader sweep.

The Panthers took game one in five innings via run rule.

The Panthers return to action on Friday on the road against Sault Ste. Marie. First pitch is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.

St. Ignace will host Rudyard next Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.