Charlevoix and St. Francis Split Conference Doubleheader

CHARLEVOIX - In an important matchup in the battle for a baseball title in the Lake Michigan Conference, Charlevoix and Traverse City St. Francis each recorded a win in a doubleheader split on Monday.

The Rayders rode the strong pitching of Bryce Johnson in game one to a 6-0 victory. The Rayders scored a pair of runs in the second inning with Johnson at the plate, the first on a wild pitch, and the second on a squeeze bunt that Johnson got down, allowing Owen Waha to score. The Rayders would add three more runs in the third to build a 5-0 lead.

In the nightcap, Charlevoix built an early 2-0 lead, but their bats went silent from there, allowing St. Francis to come back with three runs to take the victory and earn the split.

Charlevoix (17-3-1, 5-1 LMC) hosts Grayling on Thursday, while T.C. St. Francis travels to Wayne State University on Thursday to take on Detroit Edison.