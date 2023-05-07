Top Five Plays of the Week: 5/1-5/7

Check out the Top 5 Plays of the Week:

5. From Wednesday’s baseball game, Johannesburg-Lewiston coach Cody Proctor makes a bare-handed grab on the foul ball near the dugout.

4. The Mount Pleasant Oilers’ shortstop Lakynn Carr makes a fantastic diving catch to rob a Grand Blanc Bobcat of a base hit.

3. Elk Rapids’ Kendall Standfest chips the keeper on a free kick for a goal from about 35 yards out. And she acts like it’s just no big deal.

2. Manistee baseball’s Ethan Edmondson makes the catch in centerfield and then throws out an Evart runner at the plate to end the inning. This play was crucial with Manistee winning the game 1-0.

1. Marion softball’s Georgia Meyer shows how it’s done as a dual threat hitting a home run and in the circle. She threw a five-inning shutout in a 13-0 win over Mason County Central.