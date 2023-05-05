Evart and Manistee Split Non-Conference Baseball Doubleheader

Manistee's Ethan Edmondson returns to a sea of high-fives after throwing a runner out at the plate.

MANISTEE - The Manistee Chippewas won a 1-0 defensive battle over Evart in game one before both teams broke out the bats in game two and Evart won 12-8 to earn a doubleheader split.

In game one, Manistee’s Donovyn Kirchinger threw a complete-game shutout. In a key play in the fourth inning, Manistee’s Ethan Edmondson made a catch in center field and then threw out a runner at the plate to end the inning and keep the game scoreless.

Edmondson would then score the only run of the game on a sac fly in the next inning.

With the split, Manistee’s record is now 13-5 and Evart is 15-6.

The Chippewas return to action on Tuesday with a home doubleheader against Montague.

Evart returns home on Tuesday as well for a doubleheader against Pine River.