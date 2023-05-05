Bingham’s Three-Goal First Half Propels Elk Rapids Past Cadillac

CADILLAC - Elk Rapids senior Lauren Bingham had three goals and an assist in the first half of a 5-2 Elk Rapids victory over Cadillac on Friday night.

Bingham and the Elks scored all five of their goals in the first half.

With the victory, Elk Rapids improves to 12-0-1 on the season. The Elks are ranked No. 3 in Div. 3 in the latest MIHSSCA state rankings. Elk Rapids’ next game is Monday at home against Harbor Springs at 5 p.m.

Cadillac falls to 2-9 on the season with the defeat. The Vikings return to action on Tuesday at Petoskey at 6:30 p.m.