Mt. Pleasant Softball Falls to State-Ranked Grand Blanc

MOUNT PLEASANT - The Mt. Pleasant Oilers battled hard, but could not slow down the 6th-ranked Grand Blanc Bobcats, who swept a softball doubleheader on Thursday, 12-4 and 10-0.

Grand Blanc got on the board in the first game with a run in the first inning. It stayed that way into the third inning, when the Bobcats struck for three more runs to push the lead to 4-0.

Mt. Pleasant responded in the bottom of the fourth, scoring their first run after a throwing error at first base. That was followed by a big two-run triple by Lakynn Carr off of the fence in left field. An RBI groundout after that scored Carr to tie the game at 4-4 through three innings.

It stayed that way into the fifth inning, when Grand Blanc batted around, and scored six runs to take a commanding 10-4 lead. The Bobcats added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh for the final score.

Grand Blanc carried that momentum into the second game, stifling the Oilers bats in a 10-0 victory.

Mt. Pleasant (9-7, 8-5 Saginaw Valley League) hosts a tournament on Saturday.