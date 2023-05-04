Meyer’s No-Hitter, Home Run Help Marion Stay Unbeaten With Doubleheader Sweep

MARION - Marion’s Georgia Meyer tossed a five-inning no-hitter and belted a two-run home run in game one of the Eagles’ doubleheader sweep of visiting Mason County Central.

Meyer’s performance helped the Eagles take game one 13-0 in five innings. She struck out eight Spartan hitters in the game and surrendered just two walks.

Marion followed it up with an 11-4 win in game two of the doubleheader.

With the victories, Marion maintains its perfect record so far this season. The Eagles are 12-0 and will return to action on Monday with a doubleheader at McBain.

Mason County Central falls to 9-9 this season with the losses. The Spartans play a home doubleheader against Ravenna next Wednesday.