Newaygo Maintains Undefeated Season, Tops Reed City

NEWAYGO-- The undefeated Newaygo Lions hosted the 4-4 Reed City Coyotes on Wednesday afternoon.

The Lions would dominate the Coyotes 5-0, with goals scored by McCaiden Reinstra (3), Grace Painter, and Connelly Hefferan-Nordlund.

The Coyotes had two shots on net on the night, which were stopped by Newaygo senior keeper Barbara Toth for her 8th shutout on the season. Reed City goalie Murr Hodges recorded 17 saves for the contest.

With the win, the Lions advance to 9-0-1 on their season. They will look to continue their undefeated season on Friday against the 2-5-4 Hart Pirates.