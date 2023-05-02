Seebeck, Kashyap Power Gladwin to Big Win Over Brethren

BRETHREN - Four goals from Anna Seebeck and three from Mahak Kashyap led the Gladwin Flying G’s to a lopsided 9-1 win over Brethren on Tuesday night.

Kashyap scored all three goals in the first half while Seebeck scored two goals in each half. Lillian Binger and Brooke Methner scored the other two goals for the Flying G’s.

Anna Rudllaff scored the lone goal for Brethren.

Advertisement

With the victory, Gladwin improves to 8-1-2 on the season and is on a four-game winning streak. The Flying G’s have outscored opponents 31-3 in those four games. Gladwin returns to action at Midland Bullock Creek on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Brethren falls to 2-9-0 with the loss and will play at Houghton Lake in its next game on Friday at 5 p.m.