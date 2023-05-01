Gaylord Softball Keeps Focus on Building Toward Postseason Goals

GAYLORD - The Gaylord softball team is out to a 13-1 start this season and is ranked No. 2 in the state in the latest MHSSCA Div. 2 rankings.

But the Blue Devils are trying to stay focused on building toward their postseason goals and ignoring the outside noise.

Gaylord was ranked in the top five for much of the 2022 season as well. The 2022 team won a district title but lost to Escanaba 3-2 in the regional championship game.

The Blue Devils have state championship hopes and are even more determined after last season’s regional championship defeat.

“We try not to think about [the rankings] too much and just stay with our standard and focus on our goals,” said junior Jayden Jones. “The rankings really don’t mean much to us. So we’re just trying to stay focused on our goal. We’ve had quite a few hard, tough games, competitive games. But I think it’s only making us tougher and ready for postseason.”

Jones is one of the top-ranked players in the country in the Class of 2024 and is committed to Virginia Tech. Her sister, Aubrey Jones, is a sophomore on the Gaylord team who is also one of the top players in her class nationally.

Together with a strong core of seniors, the Jones sisters lead a talented Blue Devils squad that is well deserving of its No. 2 ranking thus far (Stevensville-Lakeshore is ranked No. 1).

Gaylord opened Big North Conference play with a doubleheader sweep of Petoskey late last week. The Blue Devils scored a combined 38 runs in those victories.