Top 5 Plays: 04/24-30

#5 Traverse City Central’s Josh Klug grabs the short pop-up and fires the ball to second base to complete the double play against TC West. The Titans won game one of the doubleheader, 4-0.

#4 Petoskey’s Zachary Jacobs finds Charles Thomas cutting towards the net, he catches and releases quickly with a shot that picks the corner and ties the game at 2-2.

The next top three plays all hail from Traverse City West’s softball game against Traverse City Central.

#3 The ball bounces off of West’s Piper Cavanaugh’s glove. She chases it down, and flips the ball to first for the final out of the game

#2 West’s Mallory Smith blasts a two-run home run to left field that lands in a parking lot well beyond the fence.

#1 West’s Autumn McSawby cranks a solo home run to center field that clangs off of the back of Football Field’s Scoreboard. TC West won game two of the doubleheader, 8-6.