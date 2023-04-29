Local Football Talent to Take Their Skills to the NFL

Two local talents were lucky enough to hear their names called during the 7th round of the NFL Draft Saturday night.

The first, picked at 235th overall by the Green Bay Packers, was running back Lew Nichols out of Central Michigan. The RB led the nation in rushing in 2021.

During the Miami Dolphins 238th pick, Traverse City West alum and University of Michigan offensive lineman Ryan Hayes name was called. During the 2022 season, he started all 12 games for U of M at left tackle.

Our local talent were still fielding phone calls after the draft as undrafted free agents.

Out of Central Michigan, tight end Joel Wilson was signed to the New Orleans Saints and edge Thomas Incoom with the Denver Broncos.

From Ferris State University, edge Caleb Murphy was signed to the Tennessee Titans.