Lions Trade Running Back D’Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles

The Detroit Lions are making room in their backfield by sending running back D’Andre Swift to his hometown of Philadelphia to play for the Eagles.

The decision came ahead of the third and final day of the 2023 NFL Draft. In the exchange, the Lions and Eagles swapped 7th round picks, the Lions receiving no. 219, and the Eagles 249. In the trade, the Lions also received a 4th round 2025 pick.

The decision comes after the Lions’ recent free agency signing of David Montgomery on a three-year, $18 million deal and taking Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In Swift’s three seasons with the Lions, he played in 40 games, rushed for 1,680 yards and recorded 1,198 receiving yards.