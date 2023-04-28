The Chippewas Take Down the RedHawks to Extend Win Streak to 11

MOUNT PLEASANT - The Central Michigan Baseball team is riding on an 11-game winning streak after defeating the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks 6-3 on Friday afternoon.

Starting pitcher Adam Mrakitsch takes his seventh win of the season with a nine-strikeout performance and a single run allowed after his six innings on the mound. Ryan Palmblad is credited with his sixth save of the season after four strikeouts in the final three innings.

Jake Brill went 2-for-4, igniting the Chippewa’s scoring with a solo bomb over the right field wall to tie the game 1-1. After an RBI single from Danny Wuestenfeld in the fifth, another three runs (Jake Donahue, Christian Mitchelle, Nick Dardas) in the sixth inning put CMU up 5-1.

Marquis Jackson capitalized on a 5-3 lead with his seventh home run of the season in the eighth inning to make it a 6-3 ball game.

CMU extends to a 28-13 overall record and 14-5 in MAC play. The Chippewas continue MAC play on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. as they continue this home series against the RedHawks.







