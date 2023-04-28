Gaylord Softball Clubs Their Way to Big North Sweep of Petoskey

PETOSKEY - The second-ranked Gaylord Blue Devils put on an offensive clinic on Friday, scoring 38 combined runs in a Big North Conference sweep of Petoskey.

The Blue Devils jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning of game one, rallying for six more runs with two outs in the third, and then pushing three more runs across in the fifth inning to notch a 13-0 win in the opener.

They then carried that momentum into the second game, scoring 12 runs in the first inning, on their way to recording a 25-1 win.

Gaylord (13-1, 2-0 BNC) hosts Cadillac on Tuesday afternoon. Petoskey travels to Traverse City Central on Tuesday.