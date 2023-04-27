Dugout Antics from the Central Michigan Baseball Team

MOUNT PLEASANT - All eyes are on the diamond during CMU baseball games, but the entertainment continues in the dugout.

Volunteer assistant coach and third base coach Tom Winske, also known as “Coach Dubs”, helps to keep the dugout energy going whether the team is winning by a landslide or down in the ninth inning.

“We wanted to keep our guys engaged in the game because baseball can be a little bit boring to watch,” said Winske. “Just one thing grew after another.”

These antics started years ago, like the sprint to first base after being hit by a pitch.

“I don’t know exactly where it started from, but I do remember that started about five years ago and we’ve kind of stuck with it ever since,” said Central Michigan graduate student Garrett Navarra.

Another ongoing antic is wearing a helmet after hitting a home run.

“My first year here was 2021 and everyone was kind of having these like home run antics and stuff and we didn’t have one yet,” said Central Michigan graduate student Justin Simpson. “Someone brought their football helmet and the guy hit a home run and we threw it on top of their head. Ever since it’s just been the home run helmet.”

Chippewa, Cheetah Photo When a Chippewa successfully steals a base, they are awarded a Chippewa, Cheetah photo (as seen above) to put on their locker.

Other fun antics include a “Chippewa, cheetah” chant after a stolen base, a “war club” chant to hype up the pitcher when there are two outs and no one on base and a basic “party” chant where the team dances together.

“The chants and all the antics, you know, some people may think they don’t work, but I think I think that it really does supply a lot of energy to the dugout,” said Navarra.



