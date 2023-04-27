Clare Baseball Opens Conference Play With Sweep of Sanford Meridian

CLARE - The defending Jack Pine Conference baseball champion Clare Pioneers began their 2023 title defense by recording a pair of five-run wins over visiting Sanford Meridian on Thursday.

The Pioneers won game one, 10-5, and needed nine innings to record a 7-3 victory in the nightcap.

Westyn Bryant picked up the win in the first game, allowing just two runs over four plus innings of work. The Pioneers built a 7-1 lead through four innings of play. Sanford Meridian chipped away, tallying a run in the fifth, and three more in the sixth to pull within two runs, but Clare was able to plate three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for the final score.

Clare (9-5, 2-0 JPC) travels to Gladwin on Tuesday May 2, while Sanford Meridian (7-5, 0-2 JPC) returns home to meet Harrison on Tuesday.