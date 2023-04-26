Beware of the Red Devils: East Jordan Extends Unbeaten Record to 12-0

EAST JORDAN - The East Jordan Red Devils stay undefeated after a doubleheader victory over Petoskey, improving to 12-0 on the season.

In game one, on the bump Korbyn Russell struck out six in six inning and kept the Northmen from reaching home. Brenden Aenis knocked a solo home run to score the only run of the game, giving the Red Devils a 1-0 victory in six innings.

“Honestly, I thought it was going far, but I didn’t think it was gone,” said sophomore Brenden Aenis. “But then I was like woah it’s out of here. I was happy.”

In game two tensions were higher as the Northmen returned the favor with an early solo bomb from Stephen McGeehan.

East Jordan didn’t let the early home run get to them as they went on to score four runs in the bottom of the second. The energy was matched by Petoskey in the top of the fourth, with the Northmen bringing three runners home to tie the game up at four.

With the game still tied in the bottom of the sixth, pinch runner Hunter Cesaro made his way around the bases after multiple wild pitches. Another wild pitch landed him the opportunity to steal home and win the game for the Red Devils, 5-4 in six innings.

”The team has been playing amazing,” said sophomore Korbyn Russell. “Everyone’s got each other’s backs and we’re hitting the ball, playing awesome defense.”



