Traverse City West Claims Murchie Memorial Trophy in League Split With Traverse City Central

TRAVERSE CITY - Traverse City West claimed the Patrick Murchie Memorial Trophy on Tuesday, given annually to the winner of the crosstown baseball rivalry matchup between the Titans and Traverse City Central.

The teams split their two games, with West winning game one by a 4-0 count, while Central took the nightcap 6-4. In the event of a split, the total number of runs scored by each team is used to determine the winner of the trophy.

The trophy has been awarded since the 2001 season, with West now having won it 14 times, Central taking it on seven occasions, and one year (2021) ending in a tie. Overall, the regular season series between the two schools is deadlocked at 22-22 since the introduction of the Murchie Memorial Trophy.

The games on Tuesday were played at Turtle Creek Stadium, home to the Northwoods League’s Traverse City Pit Spitters, due to ongoing construction work at Traverse City West.

The first game was a classic pitcher’s duel, with the Titans’ Jack Griffiths racking up 12 strikeouts over six plus innings of work, while not allowing a run to earn the win. Central’s Josh Klug took the tough-luck loss, striking out 11 batters over 6 innings of work. Quinten Gillespie provided the big hit in the game, lifting a 3-run triple to right field in the second inning.

Traverse City West (8-4, 1-1 Big North) hosts Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday, while Traverse City Central (6-5, 1-1 BNC) will welcome in Kingsley on the same day.



