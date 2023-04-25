Traverse City West and Central Split Conference-Opening Softball Twinbill

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City West Titans got two massive home runs in their doubleheader nightcap, and still had to hold off a late Trojan rally to defeat Traverse City Central 8-6 to earn a Big North Conference opening series split on Tuesday.

The Trojans won the first game of the day in shutout fashion, 4-0 over West.

In the second game, the teams traded runs in the first inning, with West taking the lead in the bottom of the second. Central would tie things up in the top of the third inning before Mallory Smith blasted a two-run home run to left in the third to give the Titans the lead.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, with the Titans in front 6-3, Autumn McSawby crushed a solo home run to centerfield that bounced off of the backside of the football scoreboard at Thirlby Field. Traverse City West would add another run to take an 8-3 lead into the seventh. The Trojans struck for three runs in the seventh, and had the tying runs on base when West was finally able to record the last out of the game.

Traverse City Central (7-3, 1-1 BNC) travels to Kingsley on Thursday, while Traverse City West (5-5, 1-1 BNC) will play host to Sault Ste. Marie on the same day.