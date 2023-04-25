Central Michigan Softball Nabs Ninth Straight Win Against Bowling Green State University

Mount Pleasant-- Central Michigan University softball beat Bowling Green State University 4-0 on Tuesday afternoon.

CMU came into game one of the series on an 8-game winning streak after their weekend sweep against University of Buffalo. As for BGSU, they entered Tuesday’s MAC play on an eighteen-game losing streak.

Tuesday’s bright spots for the Chips’ were pitcher Grace Lehto, who pitched a one-hit complete game shutout and Redshirt junior Skylar Coberley, who led the squad with two hits and two RBI. Runs were recorded by Michaleigh Vallimont, Kelsey Alexander, Skylar Coberley, and Faith Callahan.

“I think we’ve had great pitching and great defense, I think those are two areas that have really kept us in every single game and, you know, just allowing our offense to work and try and capitalize on any opportunities that we have. So just proud of this group overall into this point,” CMU head coach McCall Salmon said.

The shutout win gave the Chippewas their ninth consecutive win, and 11th shutout on the season. They improved to 25-19 overall and 15-6 in the Mid-American Conference. As for Bowling Green, they drop to 8-34 overall and 1-21 in the MAC.

The Chippewas will look to sweep the Falcons tomorrow in their doubleheader that begins at 1 p.m.

“We went ahead of them really quick. In those first two innings and just you know, staying consistent with runners in scoring position,” Salmon said. “The name of the game is to try and win every inning and I’d like to see us win more than two innings tomorrow.”