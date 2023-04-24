Kyle Benthem, Rich Bennett Step Down at McBain NMC

McBAIN - McBain NMC boys varsity basketball coach Kyle Benthem and girls varsity basketball coach Rich Bennett have both stepped down, the school has announced.

Benthem had a combined record of 58-26 during his four years leading the boys basketball program. His first Comet team finished just 6-15 but the program quickly turned around under his guidance.

In 2021-22, the Comets were the No. 1 team in the state in Div. 4 for most of the season. They finished a perfect 20-0 in the regular season and won the district championship before falling short to Lake Leelanau St. Mary in the regional championship game.

This past season, McBain NMC finished 17-7 and lost to Mesick in the district championship.

“I am saddened to share this news but I am excited for the future plans that Coach Benthem has planned out with his family and leadership of the family farm,” McBain NMC Athletic Director Trey Reed said in a press release. “Following our boys basketball team and Coach Benthem over the past year has been a great joy and I know that same joy is felt throughout our community.”

Meanwhile, Bennett has been the head coach of the McBain NMC girls basketball program for the past four seasons, leading the Comets to four consecutive district championships. His teams posted a combined record of 53-29.

The Comets finished 11-11 this past season and lost to the eventual state champions, Glen Lake, in the regional semifinals.

“Coach Bennett and his family are strong ambassadors for NMCS,” Reed said in the release. “His hard work and dedication to Comet Nation and our student athletes has helped put NMCS on the map in many different capacities.”

According to the release, time with family and an increased role at his primary job are contributing factors in his decision to step down.

McBain NMC is currently accepting applications for both open coaching positions.



