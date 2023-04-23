Glen Lake to Put on Tommy’s First Mates Soccer Game

GLEN LAKE - Top Northwest Conference girls soccer teams Glen Lake and Leland will be facing off on Tuesday, but the game will have more meaning behind it than looking for a conference win.

The Lakers’ student-ran group Tommy’s First Mates coordinated with the Glen Lake soccer team to bring awareness to mental health and suicide prevention. The group, named in honor of Glen Lake classmate Tommy Reay who died by suicide in 2021, felt it was fitting to bring awareness with a sport that Reay loved.

“I think it’s good to be brought to light,” said Glen Lake junior defensive midfielder Ava Raymond. “Everyone comes to the Leland games usually, so it’s a big game and something big could come out of it too.”

Advertisement

This soccer matchup is usually fixated on the rivalry, but rather the Tommy’s First Mates soccer game will bring the two communities together.

“I feel like we all thought that it was just this is something that needs to be aware to not only in our community, but a lot of other communities,” said Glen Lake senior Emma DePuy who organized this game.

Both the Leland and Glen Lake soccer teams will warm up in teal Tommy’s First Mates shirts. The teal represents suicide awareness.

“It’ll be special,” said Glen Lake senior midfielder Ruby Hogan. “I think it’ll be a good game and I hope a lot of people show up for it.”

Advertisement

The game is taking place at Glen Lake High School and starts at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25. At the entrance, there will be sign-ups to buy Tommy’s First Mates shirts in purple, teal and green as well as bracelets.

The money donated will go to both the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Tommy’s First Mates to put on future activities and events.







