Having Fun and Staying Healthy: Keys to Ferris State Success During Spring Ball

Big Rapids-- Ferris State University’s football program hosted their annual Crimson & Gold Spring Game Friday night. This was the first time alumni and fans were able to see the Bulldogs in action after their second straight national title win.

The spring game featured a modified scoring and timing format, allowing many of FSU’s younger players to take the field for the first time. Head Coach Tony Annese was focused on keeping his big name returners healthy throughout the spring, and feels he and his coaching staff have achieved that goal.

“I just don’t want too much mileage on them. Our strength coach has done a great job with our guys and so priority number one was just trying to keep them healthy, keep them fresh, and and hopefully get ready for a long season,” Annese said.

Of those not playing in Friday’s spring ball game was quarterback Mylik Mitchell, who suffered a foot injury in the first game of the 2022 season. He is currently recovering from surgery. Luckily, the Bulldogs had six other QBs on their roster last season, many of which saw playing time Friday.

“The others are good, you know? And so we’ve built that. Coach Rock has done a really nice job in cultivating a real great working, tough mentality from the quarterbacks and so we’re excited about all of them,” Annese said.

At the game was some of Ferris Fooball’s 2023 recruiting class.

Annese with '23 recruits

“I think we had 12 Florida kids in the class and another 12 from West Michigan, which is cool. It’s a good mix of kids but truthfully, it’s just cool to get them on the campus and to see college student athletes,” the HC said.

Annese says spring games are all about having fun and putting on a good show for the fans and alumni, and that’s exactly what the Bulldogs did. The game was high-scoring, with the white team pulling away 43-35.

FSU will hit the gridiron in their first game of the 2023-24 season on August 31st at home against Mercyhurst.









