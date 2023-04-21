Big Rapids’ Rylie Haist Staying Home to Play for Ferris State Softball

BIG RAPIDS - The Ferris State softball team has added a hometown standout to its softball recruiting class in Big Rapids senior Rylie Haist.

Haist has earned First Team All-CSAA honors twice and is a two-time All-State pitcher for the Cardinals. She helped lead the team to district championships each fo the past two seasons and the Cardinals reached the regional championship game in 2021.

A multi-sport standout, she said it was tough to choose which sport to play collegiately.

Advertisement

“For as long as I can remember, to be a collegiate athlete has been my goal so to have achieved that is awesome,” said Haist. “It was a tough decision because I had to decide between basketball and softball. That was the toughest part but Ferris was just the best opportunity for me to play.”

“Family is really important to me so to be there with them for four more years is great,” she added.

Haist plays the corner infield spots when she’s not pitching. She’s helped the Big Rapids softball team get out to a 6-0 start early this spring.