Traverse City Pit Spitters Field Manager Returns for 5th Season

The Traverse City Pit Spitters announced that Field Manager Josh Rebandt will be returning for a fifth season. Rebandt has been the manager since the team’s creation.

“With Josh at the helm we’re hoping to bring another Northwoods League Championship back to Traverse City,” said General Manager, Jacqueline Holm. “Josh and his team have continued to elevate Pit Spitters Baseball to a high level, and we are excited about his return to continue the tradition of developing players, extending our reach into the community and entertaining our fans with great game play!”

Rebandt, who’s also known as Coach Reebs, was hired in the fall of 2018. Under his management, the Pit Spitters won two Northwoods League Championships in 2019 and 2021. The Pit Spitters were also the first team in league history to win back-to-back titles without an official 2020 season.

Rebandt was named the 2019 Northwoods League Field Manager of the Year and led the Pit Spitters to multiple league records, including an 18-game winning streak in 2019, and in 2022 saw the team win the Regular Season Great Lakes East Division with a 45-27 record before dropping out in the first round of the playoffs.

“I’m obviously very excited to be back in Traverse City for our organization’s fifth season,” said Rebandt. We have shared many great memories with the community, and I am anticipating the same for the upcoming season with an exciting roster filled with plenty of next level talent. Summer nights under the lights are coming fast and I am looking forward to seeing everyone fill up Turtle Creek Stadium again soon!”

The Pit Spitters begin their fifth season Monday, May 29 at home against the Rockford Rivets.