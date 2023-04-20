Traverse City Opens New Curling Facility

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City Curling Club celebrated the new TC Curling Center with a grand opening reception on Thursday evening.

Board members and curling enthusiasts got together to appreciate the new curling center and watch an exhibition match including two gold medalists. John Landsteiner (Team USA) and Brad Jacobs (Team Canda) were a part of the lucky few to break in the new ice.

“Our [curling] team was able to win gold in 2018 and allow an explosion of interest,” said Landsteiner. “This curling club here in Traverse City is what we’re getting out of that.”

Seven years ago, the Traverse City Curling Club began to form, but there was not a dedicated space to curl. The members settled for hockey rinks, which were only available late at night after games and practices were over.

According to Traverse City Curling Club treasurer Lowell Gruman, hockey ice is also much colder than curling ice. Having this facility not only allows the proper playing field but it does not limit the opportunities for those who want to continue or pick up curling.

“Having our own ice really means that we can offer programs throughout the week at all times of the day,” said Gruman. “It can get kids out here. We can get seniors out here. As well as our very competitive adult leagues.”

The Traverse City Curling Club is holding festivities all week long as they host other curling clubs in the Cherry Bombspiel 2023 Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23.

Click this link for additional information or to join the Traverse City Curling Club.