Central Michigan Introduces Kristin Haynie as Head Women’s Basketball Coach

MT. PLEASANT - Central Michigan officially introduced Kristin Haynie as its head women’s basketball coach on Thursday afternoon.

Haynie has a history with the program as she served as an assistant under Sue Guevara from 2014-2017.

Guevara was on hand for Haynie’s introductory press conference, as was former Michigan State head coach Suzy Merchant. After her time as an assistant at CMU, Haynie worked as an assistant under Merchant at MSU for four seasons. She had spent the past month as an assistant coach with the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx.

Advertisement

“She was one that didn’t really yell at players. That was my job,” Guevara recalled of Haynie as an assistant. “But she did a really nice job of talking to players and helping them develop, getting them in the gym.”

Haynie said Coach Guevara and Coach Merchant have been huge mentors to her over the years, and she’s honored to have her first head coaching job come at a program Guevara helped build.

“I’ve learned a lot under Coach G,” said Haynie. “We could be here all day talking about her but more than anything [she taught me] how to invest in women on and off the floor.”

As a player, Haynie helped lead Michigan State to the Final Four in 2005 before embarking on a career in the WNBA. A reserved person away from the court, she said her passion and competitiveness on the floor are what separate her.

Advertisement

“I’m passionate. I’m a little quiet off the floor but on the floor I like to get into them,” Haynie said. “I hate losing.”

Haynie takes over a CMU program that posted a record of 6-23 last season, a finish that led to the firing of head coach Heather Oesterle. The university administration is confident that Haynie is the right choice to lead the Chippewas going forward and, undoubtedly, she’s got her mentor Guevara’s stamp of approval.

“She was with us when we were up here,” Guevara said. “I know where we are right now but I know what she’s going to do to get us back so I couldn’t be happier for her.”