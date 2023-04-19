Top 5 Plays 04/09-15

The top five plays from 04/09-15.

5 – On Monday, Mt. Pleasant’s Aiden Klein makes a nice diving catch in shallow left-center field against Traverse City Central. He gets up and fires the ball in and nearly doubles a runner off of first base. Mt. Pleasant won the game, 14-7.

4 – On Tuesday, Ashley Folkersma clubbed a 2-run home run to deep left field against Cadillac, having the ball bounce and hit a truck parked beyond the fence. Kingsley won the game, 17-0.

Advertisement

3 – On Tuesday, Cadillac baseball earns their first win of the season in the bottom of the fifth inning against Kingsley, when Charlie Howell grounds the ball to shortstop, and the throw home is too high, allowing Keenan Suminski to score the game-winning run. Cadillac won, 5-4

2– In Softball action on Wednesday, it was not a great day for Petoskey, but Kenzie Bromley added one bright moment with a massive solo home run to center field off of Cheboygan. She nearly hit it onto the tennis courts beyond the outfield fence. Petoskey lost the game, 15-3.

1 – Glen Lake senior Olivia Mikowski drills a pitch to the fence in centerfield vs. Central Lake on Friday, racing around the bases for an inside-the-park home run. The home run made her the All-Time Home Run Leader in Glen Lake Softball program history. It’s her 14th career home run, passing Katelynn Schaub.