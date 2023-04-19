Evart Stays Unbeaten With Doubleheader Sweep of TC St. Francis

EVART - The Evart softball team improved to 9-0 this season with a doubleheader sweep of Traverse City St. Francis on Wednesday night. The Wildcats won game one 12-3 and then won 9-5 in a six-inning game two.

Evart senior Addysen Gray earned the victory in the circle in game one, pitching the complete game and allowing one earned run on five hits with three strikeouts. She also went 3-for-4 at the plate in the first game, scoring two runs and collecting one RBI.

A grand slam by Ally Theunick blow the game open in the second inning, giving Evart an 8-1 victory. Theunick finished 2-for-2 with two walks and six RBI.

Traverse City St. Francis’ Zoey Jetter hit a solo home run in the loss.

In the second game, Wildcat freshman Kyrah Gray earned the win by pitching all six innings and allowing four earned runs on seven hits while also striking out seven.

Traverse City St. Francis took a 5-4 lead in the fifth inning thanks to a three-run home run by Brooke Meeker. The Wildcats responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning to take control. Meeker went 3-for-3 with four RBI in game two.

Evart (9-0) will return to action on Monday with a doubleheader at Farwell.

Traverse City St. Francis (2-2) will play in a tournament this Saturday.