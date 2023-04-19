Central Michigan Caps Off Six-Game Homestand with Sixth Straight Win

MOUNT PLEASANT - Central Michigan extends their win streak to six games after defeating Madonna 10-2 on Wednesday afternoon.

Ben Vitas takes the win after pitching three innings and giving up two runs. From the hill, there were a combined 10 strikeouts (Vitas, Keegan Batka, Evan Waters, Jack Bach and Ryan Palmblad).

The scoring took off in the fifth and seventh inning, with the Chippewas tacking six runs on to the board including Cole Prout’s solo home run and Drew Stengren’s 2 RBI single.

Advertisement

CMU will head to Akron for a three-game weekend series starting on Friday at 3 p.m. When the Chippewas return they will play in a seven-game MAC homestand against University of Miami (OH) and Eastern Michigan University.















