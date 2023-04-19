Two Bills Aim to Allow Alcohol Sales at College Sporting Events

Have you ever wondered why you can’t buy alcohol at college sporting events? It may not be an issue much longer.

Two bills, one in the House and one in the Senate, one by a Republican and one by a Democrat, have been introduced that would allow alcohol sales at certain sporting events at every public university. Of course this would make money for schools but supporters say it may actually make game days safer on campus.

“Game days on campus are fun, it’s meant to be a good time,” said Lt. Michael Sienkiewicz of the Central Michigan University Police. “It’s one of our busier days on campus.”

Would game day be even more fun with alcohol served inside stadiums on college campuses? That’s the idea behind the new bills that would allow such sales at football, basketball and hockey games across the state.

Central Michigan University has been allowed to serve alcohol at their football stadium, Kelly-Shorts Stadium, and the basketball arena, the Kulhavi Events Center, on a very limited basis. They get special permits, only for one day at a time on certain days of the year. It’s not exactly clear why some of the bigger schools haven’t gone this route, but CMU has. In their experience, they have not seen any issues from those added sales.

“I would say our issues in and around the stadium since we started selling alcohol are very minimal,” said Sienkiewic, “I would say we can attribute any specific issues to sales inside the stadium.”

The idea being students are less likely to binge drink before games, knowing they can continue to drink inside. It may also be a reason for fans to stay longer at games.

Bills like this have been making their way through the legislature before, but never reached the point where they actually got a vote on the floor. A big difference this time is the man who makes the decision what bills hit the floor. Speaker of the House, Rep. Joe Tate, is a former Michigan State football player and has co-sponsored similar bills in the past. The belief now is he will be more favorable to getting this voted on the floor and getting past through the legislature.

It’s not just for students but fans and alumni who want to drink while watching their teams.

“Our alcohol sales inside the stadium are away from the student section,” said Sienkiewicz. “So the sales are on the other side of the stadium, it’s not ultra convenient, at least currently.”

Each school would have to opt in but so far the Chippewas are pleased with what they see.

“I would say what’s happening today at our tailgate, outside our stadium, is a lot better than what we’ve had in years past,” said Sienkiewicz.