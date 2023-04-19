Big Rapids Blanks Rival Reed City on Rainy Night

BIG RAPIDS - The Big Rapids Cardinals scored three first half goals and waited out a 45-minute lightning delay to earn a 3-0 victory over visiting Reed City on Wednesday evening.

The Coyotes had an early penalty kick opportunity to get on the board, but the shot flew wide.

Big Rapids broke through midway through the first half on a goal from Hailee Lotarski that deflected off of a Reed City defender.

They doubled their lead a few minutes later on a rebound goal scored by Alyssa Karakula.

Then, play was halted with just over 13 minutes left in the first half due to lightning spotted by the referee. After a roughly 45-minute delay, play resumed.

Big Rapids’ final tally came off the foot of Hadley Fox.

Despite the rain subsiding in the second half, neither team was able to get on the scoreboard.

Kelsie Gorczewicz earned the shutout victory in net for the Cardinals.

Big Rapids (4-3, 2-0 CSAA) travels downstate on Saturday to compete in the Williamston Soccer Shootout. Reed City (3-2, 1-1 CSAA) will hit the road to take on Manistee on Friday.