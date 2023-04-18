‘We’re All One Big Family’: Ferris State Basketball Plays Alongside Area 5 Special Olympians in 17th Annual Game

Big Rapids-- Ferris State’s Sports Communications program helped put on the 17th annual Heart-to-Heart, Hand-in-Hand Unified Special Olympics Benefit Game Tuesday night to help raise money for the Area 5 Special Olympics program.

“This is why we do it, you know, being able to make them feel special, like, you know, they’re part of not only this area, but part of Ferris, part of our teams, our teams are so welcoming towards them. It’s all about making them feel good. And also raising money for a really great cause,” junior sports communications major Bethany McKinney said.

Tuesday night’s event was a result of two months of planning from FSU’s Sports Communication program.

“We designated different roles to different groups of students. So we have some that were in charge of sponsorships, we had media relations, public relations, on game day operations that you know, was in charge of setting up the entire arena, everything for the game day,” McKinney said.

The Area 5 Special Olympians support Ferris’ athletics all season long. And Tuesday, they got to play with the athletes they’re used to watching as both men’s and women’s basketball teams and coaches played alongside the Area 5 athletes.

“They come to practice every game, and now we get to play alongside them... Everything they do everything they do on a day-to-day basis impresses me. Like I said, it’s more an honor for us to be able to play alongside them,” senior guard Mallory McCartney said.

For the athletes, coaches, and hard-working sports communication students Tuesday the game was a success.

“You learn to be a family. And that’s the best part I think about Ferris and everything we do. We’re just all one big family,” McCartney said.