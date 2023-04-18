Rudyard Softball Relying on Experience in 2023

RUDYARD - After making a run to the state championship game in 2021, the Rudyard softball team lost in the first round of districts last season. With several players from the 2021 team still on the roster, the Bulldogs are setting their sights on another deep playoff run this spring.

“There’s not many teams that have a couple kids that have played in a state final game with a three-year All-State catcher as a leader,” said head coach Steve Davis. “We’re going to be just fine once we get outside and get some games in we’re going to be really good.”

The team’s three-year All-State catcher is senior Meagan Postma, who said the team is a lot more confident early this spring.

Advertisement

“I feel like we’ve had a pretty positive attitude,” she said. “We’re all pretty excited for the season. I think we all believe that we’re going to have a pretty good season this year.”

Spring sports can be challenging for teams in the upper peninsula as the weather prohibits them from getting outside as early and often as teams further downstate. But as Rudyard’s district has proven in the last two years, upper peninsula teams are not to be taken lightly. After Rudyard’s run to the state championship game in 2021, Pickford made it all the way to the state semifinals in 2022 out of the same district.

The Bulldogs home opener is set for April 26.