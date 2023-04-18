Pickford Softball Looks to Build off Best Season in Program History

PICKFORD - Winning the program’s first ever district title was just the first step in a memorable run to the state semifinals for the 2022 Pickford softball team. This spring, the Panthers are hoping to prove that last year was just a sign of what’s to come.

The Panthers have a lot to replace after graduating a talented senior class of five players. Pickford’s 2023 roster does not feature any seniors and has several kids that are playing softball for the first time. After a tough season-opening scrimmage, head coach Matt Hudecek assured his young team they will grow as the season goes along.

“The first night doesn’t define your season,” he said. “We’re just going to work every day. We’re athletic which I think is going to help us. They’re learning, everybody is working hard. We’ll rely on the experienced players to lead us through and we just want to be ready when tournament time comes.”

Juniors Chloe May and Finley Hudecek are two of those experienced players the team will rely on early in the season.

“Last year we definitely had more experienced players but this year I think we can work up to that point or close,” said Finley Hudecek.

“We had a lot of girls come out which was nice,” added May. “It’s definitely going to be a lot of learning in the beginning.”