Rudyard Baseball Looking to Replace Key Seniors in 2023

RUDYARD - A year after a run to the state semifinals, all eyes are on the Rudyard Bulldogs to see whether they can repeat that success.

In order to do so, they will have to replace a quartet of standout athletes that helped lead them to East Lansing last spring in Tate Besteman, Brett Mayer, Austin Warner and EJ Suggitt.

“It’s hard to replace those four that we had last year,” said Bulldogs manager Billy Mitchell. “They’re doing their best to fill those shoes, and we just move on.”

“They were a phenomenal group of athletes. I don’t think you can replace them, no matter who you bring in,” added junior Cameron Peterson. “But you know we’re coming in, we’re working every day, trying to get better. And we’ve got a group of freshmen. I think we started four freshmen. So, we’re young.”

The Bulldogs have dropped their first four contests this season, all on the road, to larger schools in Gaylord and Saginaw Valley Lutheran.

Coach Mitchell said he’s been pleased with the offensive output so far, but that the key for the Bulldogs this season will be developing a group of pitchers and getting consistent production from game to game.

Rudyard will be busy the remainder of this week, traveling to Pellston on Wednesday, Charlevoix on Thursday, and then competing in the Boyne City invitational on Saturday.